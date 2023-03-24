Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man stabbed wife to death during bible study, police say

A Minnesota man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during bible study. ( WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, RAMSEY COUNTY JAIL, CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) - Corinna Woodhull had overcome addiction and depression, but she could not survive domestic violence.

According to court documents, the 41-year-old and her husband, Robert Castillo, were sitting together at a weekly bible study on Tuesday.

Witnesses told investigators the two did have marital problems, but it seemed they were getting along.

They then described Castillo whispering something to Woodhull.

He reacted by pulling out a knife and stabbing her, witnesses told investigators.

The Ramsey Count Attorney’s Office says Castillo is charged with second-degree murder.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says Robert Castillo is charge with second-degree murder.
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says Robert Castillo is charge with second-degree murder.(WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, RAMSEY COUNTY JAIL, CNN)

Woodhull is survived by her five children, but she also leaves behind a community of recovering addicts who described her as an inspiration and a beacon of hope.

“It hurts to sit here and talk about her not being here,” says Phil Tyler.

Tyler is the founder of Against All Odds Ministries, a group he says was made better because of Woodhull’s enthusiastic attendance.

“It’s powerful. It takes courage to get out of our comfort zone sometimes and I always tell people your story can change people’s life. And Corinna treated people with love and encouragement and was a beacon of hope for people,” Tyler describes.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-71
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Ryan Gilkey said he had been having a rough day at work and bought the 500X scratch-off at...
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Bullitt County man wins $50K from Ky. Lottery scratch-off
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting
Clarksville police started the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and now the crash is being...
2 minors injured after stolen car crashes into Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Louisville

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
Suspected Iran drone kills US worker in Syria; US retaliates
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Heavy rain brings flooding concerns
Military tensions are at a high point as the pace of both North Korean weapons tests and...
North Korea claims ‘radioactive tsunami’ weapon test
WAVE News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
BLOG: Alert Day coverage continues as flood watch remains in place throughout WAVE Country