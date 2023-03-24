Contact Troubleshooters
Month-long Ky. Derby Festival celebration kicks off with Zoeller Pump Company Touring parade

Parade travels around Louisville and Jefferson County on April 1.
Parade travels around Louisville and Jefferson County on April 1.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The third annual Zoeller Pump Company Touring parade will make its return to Louisville on April 1.

Kentucky Derby Festival said the traveling display will have nearly 20 units covering over 80 miles through more than 30 neighborhoods around Louisville and Jefferson County.

The traveling parade will kick off the month-long Kentucky Derby Festival celebration.

“At Zoeller, we are looking forward to traveling around the community with the Derby Festival again and getting everyone excited for all the upcoming events,” Zoeller Pump Company Chief People Officer Dwight Newton said. “For more than 84 years, the Zoeller Company has called Louisville home. We love this city and all of our team members, customers, suppliers and shareholders. The whole group is what makes this work. This partnership is just one way we can give a little back.”

KDF said the parade is rain or shine and is scheduled to run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. A complete list of the streets and areas along the touring parade route is available by clicking or tapping here.

“We look forward to kicking off our month-long celebration with the Zoeller Pump Company Touring Parade and getting the community in the Festival spirit,” Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO Matt Gibson said. “The Touring Parade will travel through some different neighborhoods this year. We encourage residents to check the route to see if we’ll be traveling in their area. Fans will also have a second chance to see a parade when we return to Broadway on Sunday, April 30.”

Attached are some of the areas and neighborhoods where the parade will travel, according to KDF:

  • Noon: Leaves Ballard High School
  • Between Noon – 1:30 p.m.: Graymoor-Devondale, Lyndon, Norwood, Beechwood Village, Woodlawn Park, Bellewood, Druid Hills, St. Matthews and Broadfield
  • Between 1:45 – 3 p.m.: Seneca Park, Seneca Gardens, Belknap, Strathmoor Village, Hawthorne, Wellington, Strathmoor Manor, Deer Park, Cherokee Park, Cherokee Triangle, Highlands-Douglass, Bonnycastle, Original Highlands, Germantown, Schnitzelburg, Shelby Park, Smoketown, Phoenix Hill and NuLu
  • Between 3 – 4:30 p.m.: Central Business District (Main Street), Portland, Shawnee Golf Course, Russell, Parkland and California
  • Between 4:45 – 6 p.m.: Shawnee, Chickasaw, Parkland, Park DuValle, Hallmark, Algonquin, Shively and finishing at Zoeller Pump Company at around 6 pm.

The traditional Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade returns on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. on Broadway.

This year’s theme is celebrating“Derby Traditions” and will feature nearly 100 units, including inflatables, floats, marching bands and equestrians, KDF said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

