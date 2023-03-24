Contact Troubleshooters
Mt. Vernon man facing child molesting charge

Jorge Gonzalez Mugshot
Jorge Gonzalez Mugshot(Source: Posey County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man was arrested for child molesting on Thursday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, state troopers began an investigation into 53-year-old Jorge Gonzalez after being accused of sexually assaulting a young victim.

The alleged incident happened in Orange County back in July 2022, ISP officials say.

After reviewing the evidence, state troopers say the Orange County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrested warrant for Gonzalez.

On Thursday, ISP officials say he was taken into custody without incident.

Gonzalez is currently being held in the Posey County Jail, and awaiting to get transferred to Orange County.

