NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest returns for 2023 celebration

NULU Bock Fest back for fifth straight year, and yes, there will be goats
(tcw-wave)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest is returning to Louisville.

The NULU Neighborhood Association will be presenting the free Bock Day Celebration on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 6 p.m. The celebration will be on the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of East Market Street.

There will be goat racing, live music, and local breweries there including Against The Grain, Butchertown Brewing, Mile Wide Brewing, Monnik Beer Co., and West Sixth Brewing.

For more on how to register an organization as a vendor click or tap here.

More details from the release on festivities below:

Happy Goat Races presented by Jefferson County Farm Bureau

12:00 pm – Blessing of the goats and Bock Beer

12:30 pm – Renewal by Andersen Adult Goat Race

1:15 pm – First Urology Baby Goat Race

2:00 pm – Tractor Supply Adult Goat Race

2:45 pm – FEATURED RACE Tom Drexler Forecast Dash Baby Goat Race

3:30 pm – Hotel Genevieve Adult Goat Race

4:15 pm – Taj Bar Spirits Classic Baby Goat Race

5:00 pm – Angel’s Envy Adult Goat Race

5:30 pm – Nulu Marketplace Classic Baby Goat Race Championship

6:00 pm – Adult Goat Race Championship

Live Music on the Main Stage presented by UofL Health:

12:00 pm – Louisville School of Rock https://locations.schoolofrock.com/louisville

1:30 pm – Wicker Frog Alternative Acoustic https://www.facebook.com/wickerfrog

3:00 pm – Luke Powers https://www.facebook.com/LukeAPowers/

4:30 pm – Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters https://nickdittmeier.com

