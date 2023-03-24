Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘She was my spark’: Mother remembers four month old infant who died at Indiana daycare

As police are still investigating what happened, Ember’s mom doesn’t want her daughter to be remembered for her death but instead for her light.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana mom is living every parent’s worst nightmare.

Four-month-old Ember Dees died at a Mitchell Daycare last Wednesday.

As police are still investigating what happened, Ember’s mom doesn’t want her daughter to be remembered for her death but instead for her light.

“She was like a little spark back into my life,” Kat Dees, Ember’s mother, said. “I named her Ember because she reignited my flame.”

Ember’s spark left the Dees family on March 15th. Police in Mitchell, Indiana were called to the Boots and Bows daycare to investigate the four-month-old’s death.

“I tell myself that she was too good and pure,” Kat said. “She had to go so she didn’t lose her light, and she could be our light in heaven and guide us.”

Four-month-old Ember Dees had lots of personality for a newborn. Her mother Kat says she would stick her tongue out all the time. Ember’s mom holds memories of her daughter close to her heart.

At Ember’s newborn stage, her mother said she enjoyed the 70s and 80s music.

“Journey was her all-time favorite,” Kat said. “She would only go to sleep with Journey playing. My Mom bought her a speaker. It was Ember’s favorite thing to do: listen to journey and be rocked to sleep. It was the most precious thing.”

Kat said her two kids shared was indescribable. Kat said it hurts to know her son Coda will no longer have his baby sister by his side.

“She was his light and his strength, and he would be the best big brother,” Kat said. “I enjoyed watching them interact. He would literally grab a bottle and start feeding her whenever.”

Photos of four-month-old Ember capture the light she brought to her family and others.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what killed baby Ember and if charges will be filed in this case.

Kat hopes her daughter’s legacy will shine brighter than her death.

To visit the GoFundMe that was set up to help the Dees family, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
Louisville motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on I-71 North identified
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Ryan Gilkey said he had been having a rough day at work and bought the 500X scratch-off at...
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Bullitt County man wins $50K from Ky. Lottery scratch-off
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting
Clarksville police started the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and now the crash is being...
2 minors injured after stolen car crashes into Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Louisville

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, flooding concerns increase tonight
Governor Andy Beshear signs student discipline bill into law
The event kicked off with a parade of flags followed by dances and food from various countries...
duPont Manual High School holds multicultural fair
Luna, a 2-year-old black Labrador, recently joined the team at Norton Children’s Cancer...
Norton Children’s Hospital welcomes facility support dog Luna