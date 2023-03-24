Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic alerts reported for WAVE Country commuters

WAVE News Traffic Alert
WAVE News Traffic Alert(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The flood watch in place for Friday means commuters throughout WAVE Country should be aware of what’s happening on the roads.

Here is your WAVE News Traffic Alert before your Friday morning commute on interstates:

I-65 North at mile marker 135.7 in the Muhammad Ali Boulevard area in Jefferson County has the left lane blocked. TRIMARC expects a delay of about an hour.

WAVE News Traffic Alerts will be updated here throughout the day.

For the latest on WAVE Country weather conditions, check out the following:

ALERT DAY: Heavy rain brings flooding concerns

BLOG: Alert Day coverage continues as flood watch remains in place throughout WAVE Country

