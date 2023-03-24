Traffic alerts reported for WAVE Country commuters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The flood watch in place for Friday means commuters throughout WAVE Country should be aware of what’s happening on the roads.

Here is your WAVE News Traffic Alert before your Friday morning commute on interstates:

I-65 North at mile marker 135.7 in the Muhammad Ali Boulevard area in Jefferson County has the left lane blocked. TRIMARC expects a delay of about an hour.

