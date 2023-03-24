Contact Troubleshooters
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral. (Source: KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively avoiding being tagged out at home plate is going viral.

The video was captured during Carthage High School’s Tuesday night game against the Center Roughriders. It shows senior player Jada Walton evading the catcher by briefly doing somewhat of a dance behind the plate. She eventually slides in after distracting the catcher by pointing toward first base.

“We were both smiling at each other,” Walton said. “I, myself, would have even fallen for it.”

Along with going viral on social media, the video has also been featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and ESPN’s SportsCenter Facebook pages.

Carthage ultimately beat the Center Roughriders 7-5.

Some online viewers have been reportedly leaving negative comments about the catcher that Walton doesn’t agree with.

“They shouldn’t be talking about her like that. She is a good player. She’s the best on the team in my opinion. My condolences go out to her because that’s not what the video was meant to be,” Walton said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

