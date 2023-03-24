Contact Troubleshooters
Wawa could potentially open southern Indiana location

By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Wawa could potentially open a southern Indiana convenience store and gas station.

The Town of Clarksville Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously agreed to grant a use variance.

The variance allows Wawa to be operating at 1354 Veterans Parkway, which is where the former Red Robin location was located.

For more on the variance from WAVE News media partner The News and Tribune, click or tap here.

