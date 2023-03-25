1 person in hospital after apartment fire in Middletown

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was an apartment fire in Middletown Friday night that resulted in a person being transported to the hospital, according to Jordan Yuodis with Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS.

Crews were sent to 12511 Townepark Way to a fire in a three-story apartment building just after 10 p.m., Yuodis said.

The crews arrived on scene within two minutes.

Yuodis said there were people in the building when the fire started. One resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and another was treated at the scene. Everyone else made it out safely.

There were 30 firefighters there, and it took around 15 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

