2 dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

A man and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday...
A man and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North 38th Street around 4:58 p.m., Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman that had been shot. Officials said both were transported to UofL Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Mitchell said the Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

