2 in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman are in critical condition after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North 38th Street around 4:58 p.m., Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman that had been shot. Officials said both were transported to UofL Hospital.

Due to how severe the injuries are, Mitchell said the Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

