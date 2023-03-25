Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Light morning showers, gusty winds likely

The skyline of downtown Louisville looking across the Ohio River from Southern Indiana.
The skyline of downtown Louisville looking across the Ohio River from Southern Indiana.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THROUGH TONIGHT - 3/24/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: Until 5pm today for wind gusts up to 50 mph
  • A few lingering morning showers are possible with most ending after midday
  • Sunday will be a much drier, calmer, and sunnier day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a few showers stand between us and a much-needed, drier rest of our weekend.

Most showers will wind down by midday, but winds will be picking up in their place. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. with gusts up to 45mph.

We’ll be partly cloudy Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 30s. Winds will begin to turn calmer by this time.

Sunday will certainly be the pick of the weekend! Mostly sunny skies will take shape with comfortable temperatures overall.

Highs will climb into the mid 60s for Sunday afternoon.

Clouds increase Sunday night as a few showers begin to move into the region.

