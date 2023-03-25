Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed, his daughter injured in southern Indiana hit-and-run

(Storyblocks)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seymour police said a man was killed and his daughter injured in a hit=and-run Friday night.

It happened around 10:46 p.m. Police said they were called to respond to a report of a person down in the 600 block of South Vine Street.

(Story continues below)

Officers arrived and found a lying in the road. They performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Investigators determined that a man and his daughter were crossing the street when they were both hit.

Police said the vehicle that hit them left the scene without stopping. The suspect vehicle is possibly a dark-colored passenger car.

The man and his daughter were both taken from the scene to the hospital, where the father was pronounced dead.

Police said the daughter is expected to survive her injuries.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are asked to contact the Seymour Police Department at (812)522-1234.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
Louisville motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on I-71 North identified
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
As police are still investigating what happened, Ember’s mom doesn’t want her daughter to be...
‘She was my spark’: Mother remembers four month old infant who died at Indiana daycare
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says

Latest News

House Bill 52, a bill that would make it easier for firefighters to get PTSD treatment, has two...
Bill to support firefighters getting help for PTSD in danger of dying
The four-day event features celebrities, toys, games, and other activities. (File image from...
Lexington Comic & Toy Convention underway at Central Bank Center
Voter rolls shrink in 82 Kentucky counties
Wawa could potentially open southern Indiana location