Man killed, his daughter injured in southern Indiana hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seymour police said a man was killed and his daughter injured in a hit=and-run Friday night.

It happened around 10:46 p.m. Police said they were called to respond to a report of a person down in the 600 block of South Vine Street.

Officers arrived and found a lying in the road. They performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Investigators determined that a man and his daughter were crossing the street when they were both hit.

Police said the vehicle that hit them left the scene without stopping. The suspect vehicle is possibly a dark-colored passenger car.

The man and his daughter were both taken from the scene to the hospital, where the father was pronounced dead.

Police said the daughter is expected to survive her injuries.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are asked to contact the Seymour Police Department at (812)522-1234.

