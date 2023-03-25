Contact Troubleshooters
New Albany Fire Department: Knob Pointe apartment fire

Fire crews were sent to the Knob Pointe Apartments on a report of a stove fire Friday evening
Fire crews were sent to the Knob Pointe Apartments on a report of a stove fire Friday evening(New Albany Fire Departmen)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews were sent to the Knob Pointe Apartments on a report of a stove fire Friday evening, according to a Facebook post from the New Albany Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the call to find heavy smoke coming from a downstairs apartment.

A resident of the apartment had alerted those who live nearby and everyone had made it out safely before the crews arrived, officials said.

Firefighters found several pets inside the building that were rescued and reunited with their owners.

Officials said the fire was quickly contained to one apartment.

No injuries were reported and property representatives are working with the displaced residents.

