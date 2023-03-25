Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL women advance to Elite 8 with 72-62 win against Ole Miss

Hailey Van Lith
Hailey Van Lith(University of Louisville Athletics)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s basketball team is advancing to the Elite 8 after a 72-62 win against Ole Miss on Friday night.

The game was a homecoming of sorts for Washington-native Hailey Van Lith, who led the Cards with a total of 21 points in front of cheering family and friends.

“I’m really, really excited to play in front of my hometown and people that I grew up around,” Van Lith said before Friday’s game in Seattle.

Going into the half 34-29, UofL maintained their lead throughout the third and fourth quarters of the game.

Senior guards Morgan Jones and Mykasa Robinson put up 11 points and junior forward Olivia Cochran also putting up double digits with 10 points.

This will be the UofL women’s basketball program’s eighth Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA tournament and it’s fifth straight appearance.

Louisville’s next game will be on Sunday night at 9 p.m. against #2 seed Iowa.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
Louisville motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on I-71 North identified
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
School lockers
Bullets found in toilet at Tully Elementary
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Traffic alerts reported for WAVE Country commuters

Latest News

Kentucky Derby Festival’s Dillard’s Spring Fashion Show returns with new theme
Cozart scored a career-high 31 points
EKU comes up just short CBI Championship Game
Morehead State University will not play football in 2020 after an announcement on August 7,...
Morehead State releases 2023 schedule
Economic impact is predicted to be somewhere around $15 million.
Downtown Louisville prepares to serve thousands of basketball fans