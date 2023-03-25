UofL women advance to Elite 8 with 72-62 win against Ole Miss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s basketball team is advancing to the Elite 8 after a 72-62 win against Ole Miss on Friday night.

The game was a homecoming of sorts for Washington-native Hailey Van Lith, who led the Cards with a total of 21 points in front of cheering family and friends.

“I’m really, really excited to play in front of my hometown and people that I grew up around,” Van Lith said before Friday’s game in Seattle.

Going into the half 34-29, UofL maintained their lead throughout the third and fourth quarters of the game.

Senior guards Morgan Jones and Mykasa Robinson put up 11 points and junior forward Olivia Cochran also putting up double digits with 10 points.

This will be the UofL women’s basketball program’s eighth Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA tournament and it’s fifth straight appearance.

Louisville’s next game will be on Sunday night at 9 p.m. against #2 seed Iowa.

