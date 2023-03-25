Woman dead after shooting in Edgewood neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a shooting on Airport Hotels Boulevard Friday night, according to Major Micah Shieu with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD received a report of a shooting at a Motel 6 shortly before 9 p.m., Shieu said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman who had been shot. EMS pronounced her dead on scene. Schieu said the incident happened inside one of the rooms.

Officials said there are no suspects at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

