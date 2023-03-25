Contact Troubleshooters
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens opens with new events and features



By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is spring at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens as the organization kicks off the season with new events and the reopening of their main features, according to a release.

The Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is starting their 2023 season with a calendar full of events. From gardening workshops to painting class to matching bad sci-fi movies with real plant science, officials with the organization said.

As of March 25, their hours extend to the weekend: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the release, opening day is on Saturday, March 25 with their Big Bloom event reimagined. The organization has planted more than 50 varieties of bulbs from 10 different species to proved the longest bloom season, protect against insects, help more pollinators and create unique color combinations throughout the season.

Opening day will also see the seasonal reopening of buildings like the Garden Gift Shop and Martha Lee’s Kitchen.

For a list of spring events and workshops to register for and more details, click or tap here.

