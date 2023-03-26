3-year-old taken to hospital after being struck by car in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Old Louisville Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond to the 200 block of East Magnolia Avenue around 11:50 a.m.

The toddler was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. No other details were provided.

