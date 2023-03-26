Bellarmine University phasing out majors to meet workforce needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University announced changes on Wednesday to strengthen and redefine the university in support of a new strategic vision that will position Bellarmine to meet the region’s workforce needs.

The university made the announcement in an article on their website.

The new plan, called Bellarmine Forward, is centered on opportunity and success for both students and Metro Louisville, the article states.

For students, Bellarmine will strengthen academic programs in high-demand career fields and add flexibility for a multidisciplinary liberal arts experience. The university also said they will explore more opportunities to make Bellarmine education more affordable and accessible.

For Metro Louisville, Bellarmine will expand workforce development and community engagement partnerships that benefit both students and the community.

“Even before the pandemic, U.S. confidence in the value of education had been declining. Nationally, enrollment in universities has dropped, with an especially significant shift over the past two years,” Bellarmine President Susan Donovan said. “But at the same time, we are facing an incredible opportunity to shape Bellarmine into an even stronger postsecondary leader as we emerge from the pandemic.”

While no disciplines will be taken out of the core curriculum that all Bellarmine students go through, some majors will be phased out over the next few years. The university said these majors have produced few graduates in recent years and the savings from these programs will make sure the university can invest in new, high-demand programs.

The majors that are currently planned to be phased out are as follows: undergraduate degrees in Aging Studies, Foreign Languages and International Studies, Philosophy, Physics, Radiation Therapy, Senior Living Leadership, Spanish, and Theatre; a graduate degree in Athletic Training and Medical Laboratory Science at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

For more information on the Bellarmine Forward plan, click or tap here.

