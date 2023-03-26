Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies 23-year-old victim in Edgewood neighborhood shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting on Airport Hotels Boulevard Friday night.
A woman is dead after a shooting on Airport Hotels Boulevard Friday night.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a shooting on Airport Hotels Boulevard Friday night, according to Major Micah Shieu with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD received a report of a shooting at a Motel 6 shortly before 9 p.m., Shieu said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman who had been shot. EMS pronounced her dead on scene. Schieu said the incident happened inside one of the rooms.

The coroner identified the victim as 23-year-old Maliyah Daniel from Jeffersonville.

Officials said there are no suspects at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

