Coroner identifies 25-year-old victims in Shawnee neighborhood double homicide

A man and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday...
A man and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identities of the man and woman killed in a double shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to the 100 block of North 38th Street around 4:58 p.m. and found two people shot.

They were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died.

The coroner identified the victims as 25-year-old Eric King Jr. and 25-year-old Hayley Meadors. Both victims are from Louisville.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

