FORECAST: A warm and sunshine-filled end to the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny and beautiful today with highs near 70°

A few showers are possible overnight and into early Monday morning

Warming temperatures and increased shower and storm chances are likely by Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a stunning day around WAVE Country!

Temperatures will warm quickly with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clear skies will allow for plenty of sunshine during the daytime hours, clouds will begin to increase near sunset.

Cloud cover builds into the region Sunday night ahead of our next round of rain. Scattered showers will move in late, mostly for areas along and north of the river.

Scattered showers will continue Monday morning before they gradually drift to the northwest. Highs won’t be as warm, as temperatures top out in the 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on the way for Monday night. These clouds will be a part of a weak disturbance that passes through, however, rain chances look slim.

Expect lows in the 30s.

After our Monday rain, temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs only topping out in the 50s.

Wednesday morning’s lows will also be quite brisk, as many falls near or below the freezing mark.

By Thursday night and Friday morning, we’ll be closely monitoring our next set-up. Warm temperatures, gusty winds, along with showers and storms are likely by Friday.

