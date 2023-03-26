Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hillview Police Department searching for missing 12-year-old

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, plaid pajama pants and gray Nikes.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, plaid pajama pants and gray Nikes.(Hillview Police)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hillview Police Department is searching for missing 12-year-old Jackson Levi Parker.

Parker was last seen Sunday morning sometime between midnight and 9 a.m., Christopher Boone with Hillview Police said.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, plaid pajama pants and gray Nikes.

Parker is missing from the Tanyard Springs area of Hillview.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday...
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victims in Shawnee neighborhood double homicide
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say
Man killed, his daughter injured in southern Indiana hit-and-run
A woman is dead after a shooting on Airport Hotels Boulevard Friday night.
Coroner identifies 23-year-old victim in Edgewood neighborhood shooting
As police are still investigating what happened, Ember’s mom doesn’t want her daughter to be...
‘She was my spark’: Mother remembers four month old infant who died at Indiana daycare

Latest News

Norton Children's Hospital.
3-year-old taken to hospital after being struck by car in Old Louisville
Kenya Manson
LMDC inmate injured, taken to hospital following attack
A woman is dead after a shooting on Airport Hotels Boulevard Friday night.
Coroner identifies 23-year-old victim in Edgewood neighborhood shooting
First Hour Grief Response hopes their new location in the West End will help serve the...
First Hour Grief Response opens new location in West End to make consultation more accessible