Hillview Police Department searching for missing 12-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hillview Police Department is searching for missing 12-year-old Jackson Levi Parker.

Parker was last seen Sunday morning sometime between midnight and 9 a.m., Christopher Boone with Hillview Police said.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, plaid pajama pants and gray Nikes.

Parker is missing from the Tanyard Springs area of Hillview.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.