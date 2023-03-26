Hillview Police Department searching for missing 12-year-old
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hillview Police Department is searching for missing 12-year-old Jackson Levi Parker.
Parker was last seen Sunday morning sometime between midnight and 9 a.m., Christopher Boone with Hillview Police said.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, plaid pajama pants and gray Nikes.
Parker is missing from the Tanyard Springs area of Hillview.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.