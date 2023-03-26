LMDC inmate injured, taken to hospital following attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following an attack from another inmate.

Court documents said Kenya Manson, 24, was charged with first-degree assault after he was seen on camera assaulting another inmate.

The assault happened just before 9 p.m. Documents said the victim suffered “serious harm and injuries” and was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time. No other details were provided.

