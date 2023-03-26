Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMDC inmate injured, taken to hospital following attack

Kenya Manson
Kenya Manson(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following an attack from another inmate.

Court documents said Kenya Manson, 24, was charged with first-degree assault after he was seen on camera assaulting another inmate.

The assault happened just before 9 p.m. Documents said the victim suffered “serious harm and injuries” and was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time. No other details were provided.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday...
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victims in Shawnee neighborhood double homicide
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say
Man killed, his daughter injured in southern Indiana hit-and-run
As police are still investigating what happened, Ember’s mom doesn’t want her daughter to be...
‘She was my spark’: Mother remembers four month old infant who died at Indiana daycare
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers

Latest News

A woman is dead after a shooting on Airport Hotels Boulevard Friday night.
Coroner identifies 23-year-old victim in Edgewood neighborhood shooting
First Hour Grief Response hopes their new location in the West End will help serve the...
First Hour Grief Response opens new location in West End to make consultation more accessible
Bellarmine University phasing out majors to meet workforce needs
A man and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday...
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victims in Shawnee neighborhood double homicide