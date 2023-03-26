Louisville Mayor, Metro Youth Cabinet announce youth violence issues they will focus on

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and the Metro Youth Cabinet will hold a press conference on Monday to announce what local youth violence related issues the Cabinets will focus on in their communities.

The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. in the Mayor’s Gallery at City Hall, according to the release.

The Metro Youth Cabinet is a 26-member advisory body for the Louisville Metro Government. Each member of the Cabinet lives in the district they represent.

The 2023 Cabinet said they aim to bring greater awareness of how violence impacts local youth and to help open dialogues for solutions on those issues.

“Safety is not only essential for success, but also a fundamental human right,” Louisville Metro District 8 Representative Charlie Fitzgerald said. “Preventing youth violence is crucial for promoting equal opportunities.”

Events are planned to be held during the week to give local youth direct channels to a network of youth-focused resources, including health, support programs and mental health services, according to the release.

Louisville’s events are free and open to the public. Below is a list of the planned events:

March 27 : 5-8 pm, 334 E. Broadway: “Youth Vendor Fair” sponsored by the Louisville Metro United Way.

March 28: 6-7:30 pm, 1600 St. Catherine St.: “Youth Panel Discussion” sponsored by the California Community Center.

March 29: 5:30-8 pm, 930 W. Chestnut St.: “Open Mic & Poetry Night” sponsored by the Chestnut St. YMCA.

March 30: 6-7:30 pm, 144 N. 6th St.: “KY Student Activist Event” sponsored by The Muhammad Ali Center.

March 31: 5-6:30 pm, “Documentary Night” sponsored by the Eagan Leadership Center at Spalding University.

April 1: 5-7 pm, 144 N. 6th St.: “The Youthful Gala” sponsored by the Muhammad Ali Center. NOTE: This event is at capacity and registration is closed.

