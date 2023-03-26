Urban Bourbon Trail adds Churchill Downs stop ahead of Derby 149

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s stable Bourbon and culinary experiences is expanding just ahead of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, according to a release.

Louisville Tourism has released the names of the new bars and restaurants joining the Urban Bourbon Trail for the 2023 season.

To become a member of the Urban Bourbon Trail, stops must have over 60 Bourbons on their menu, a significant Bourbon culture, a signature Old Fashioned Cocktail and at least three Bourbon-infused dishes if the establishment serves food.

The five new bars and restaurants that are joining the roster this year include Chill Bar Highlands, Four Pegs Smokehouse & Bar, Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wine, Matt Winn’s Steakhouse and Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop, according to the release.

People who wish to take part in the Urban Bourbon Trail can sign up online and get started by visiting any of the participating local bars and restaurants, making a purchase and checking in with a designated pin number on the online platform.

After six check-ins, event organizers said visitors can head to the Louisville Visitor Venter to redeem a prize, the Urban Bourbon Trail T-shirt.

To find a complete list of participating locations and sign up, click or tap here.

