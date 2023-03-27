Contact Troubleshooters
6 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks more on Derby contenders, trainers


By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 6 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May.

The competition is already heating up.

Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications Darren Rogers said one of the best trainers at getting horses to the Derby is Todd Pletcher.

“No trainer is better at getting horses to the Kentucky Derby than Todd Pletcher,” Rogers said. “He’s got 62 record starters in the race, of course, he’s won it twice with Super Saver and Always Dreaming...The runner-up in there for Steve Asmussen, Disarmed, was one of the only horses that closed from behind, so keep an eye on those two.”

Rogers said another trainer worth noting is Asmussen.

“Asmussen is North America’s all-time winningest trainer with more than 10,000 wins, but there’s one he’s looking for, and that’s the Derby,” Rogers said. “He’s never won the Derby.”

This upcoming week, Derby favorite Forte runs in the Florida Derby and then Reincarnate and Rocket will run in Arkansas.

