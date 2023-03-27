Arizona fugitive captured in Southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man wanted on charges involving sexual activities with a child has been arrested in Clark County, Indiana.

Christen Allen Wright, 38 of Phoenix, Arizona, was wanted on Arizona warrants for sexual misconduct with a minor, molestation of a child, and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Wright attempted to deceive investigators into believing he was dead.

Arizona authorities said Wright drove to a local hospital and had an acquaintance call his family to tell them he had died and they needed to collect his personal property from the hospital.

Police said the acquaintance posed as a nurse and dressed in scrubs to deceive family members when they collected his personal property. According to police, that act of deception helped Wright flee Arizona.

Information gathered during a joint investigation by Arizona and Indiana authorities revealed Wright was at a home in the 600 block of Georgian Ave. in Sellersburg. He was taken into custody without incident by SWAT team members.

Wright is being held on the Clark County Jail while awaiting extradition to Arizona.

