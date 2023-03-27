Contact Troubleshooters
Bill banning gender-affirming care for children now heads to governor

FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday,...
FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. Indiana Republican state Senators voted Tuesday, Feb. 28, to advance a ban on all gender-affirming care for those under 18, the latest in this year's conservative movement by states aiming to limit the rights of transgender youth. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Lawmakers on Monday passed a controversial bill out of the Indiana House that would ban all gender-affirming care for Hoosier children.

With a vote of 65-to-30, the bill is now heading to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk. The legislation would ban doctors from providing gender-affirming health care like puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy to those under 18.

While the bill was in the House Public Health Committee last week, people from around the state attended related hearings to share their thoughts. Bill advocates argue it could protect a child from making a decision they might regret later in life, while those against it say the bill takes away a parent’s right to choose care for their child, and instead inserts the control of the state.

In a media release, the Indiana ACLU says similar measures limiting transgender health care have been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

