Center for Women and Families hosts job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Center for Women and Families will host a two-day job fair to fill a wide range of positions, according to a release.

Job-seekers who have a passion for helping others and want to make a difference in the lives of people in the local community are encouraged to attend.

The Center currently has openings for call center advocates who answer the 24/7 hotline, shelter advocates who help clients and children, therapists, entry and management-level administrative positions and more.

The job fair will take place on Wednesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 30 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the main lobby of Louisville’s Center for Women and Families, event organizers said.

Those planning to attend will have the chance to interview with hiring managers on the spot for openings and job offers can be made within 24 hours pending background checks, according to the release.

