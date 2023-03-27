Contact Troubleshooters
Cooking through the Calendar: Vegetarian Taco Soup

This is an easy and quick recipe to make during the week!
This is an easy and quick recipe to make during the week!(UK Cooperative Extension)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Making dinner at home doesn’t have to be expensive! The UK Cooperative Extension is helping us cook through the calendar with another great recipe. This month we’re highlighting a vegetarian taco soup.

They say the recipe should cost about $9 in total. That comes out to $0.65 per serving.

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 large onion, diced

• 1 can (46 ounces) no salt added tomato juice

• 2 cans (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 can (15 ounces) no salt added corn, drained • 1 can (15 ounces) no salt added diced tomatoes

• 3/4 cup dry brown rice

• 1 packet reduced-sodium taco seasoning mix

• 2 tablespoons garlic powder

• 1/2 tablespoon cumin

• 4 cups water

Optional toppings: cilantro, cheese, diced onion, crushed tortilla chips, sour cream, jalapeno, hot sauce, or avocado.

Directions

1. Wash hands with warm water and soap, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds.

2. Heat olive oil in a large pot on the stovetop over medium heat.

3. Add diced onion and stir well.

4. Cook and stir for 4 to 5 minutes or until the onion starts to turn clear.

5. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil.

6. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 40 minutes, or until rice is tender.

7. Just as you would a taco, top each bowl of soup with ingredients like cilantro, cheese, diced onion, crushed tortilla chips, sour cream, jalapeno, hot sauce, or avocado.

8. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Click here for nutritional information and more!

