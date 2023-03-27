FORECAST: Cold air in place for the next 3 nights, frost and freeze potential

WEATHER HEADLINES

Lows in the 30s Tuesday-Thursday mornings, frost and freeze potential

Quiet weather early to mid this week, plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday

System to watch on Friday with thunderstorm and heavy rain potential

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a partly cloudy and cold night on the way for us here in WAVE Country as temperatures get down into the 30s by Tuesday morning. A small chance of a sprinkle continues in Southern Indiana overnight.

Tuesday is a mostly cloudy affair with highs in the 50s. We’ll see a small shower chance during the midday and afternoon hours as a disturbance aloft moves through our area. Most of us look to stay dry in this setup, however.

A widespread bout of frost and freeze potential is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Given how early the growing season began this year, frost and freeze alerts will likely be issued for this period soon.

Wednesday is a nice day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures making it back up toward 60 degrees again.

Thursday is a nice day with a mainly sunny sky with highs in the 60s.

By Thursday night shower chances start slowly making their way upward in advance of a system that will bring us a formidable round of rain and thunderstorms on Friday, especially later in the day. We’ll watch for both flooding and strong storm potential with this setup.

Stay tuned!

