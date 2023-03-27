FORECAST: Few cold mornings ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Frost/freeze potential this week

Warmer weather expected late week

Heavy rain and perhaps strong thunderstorms to close out the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy for the afternoon hours with temperatures generally in the 50s. The amount of sunshine will determine how far into the 50s some of you will reach.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain tonight. Temperatures fall into the 30s by Tuesday morning.

Lots of clouds on tap for Tuesday with a small window for a few pop-up showers in the afternoon hours. Highs will generally range through the 50s.

Clouds clear Tuesday night allowing temperatures to fall below the freezing mark. Frost and/or freeze alerts may soon get issued for those that have agricultural interests.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.