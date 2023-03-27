Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Several rain chances this week

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Few rain showers this morning
  • End of week warmth and increased rain/storm chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers exit the region this morning, leaving behind some clouds through the afternoon. Highs sit in the 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain tonight. Temperatures fall into the 30s by Tuesday morning.

We’ll keep plenty of clouds overhead tomorrow as we watch for a few afternoon showers. Highs sit in the 40s and low 50s Tuesday. Clouds clear Tuesday night allowing temperatures to fall below the freezing mark.

Wednesday morning’s lows will be quite brisk, as many fall below the freezing mark. Warm temperatures, gusty winds, and showers and storms are likely Friday.

