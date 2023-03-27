Gov. Beshear declares April as Child Abuse Prevention Month
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman participated in Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky’s annual kick-off of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Gov. Beshear will sign a proclamation declaringApril as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Kentucky and sign some recently passed bills to protect kids throughout the state.
Watch the remarks below:
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.