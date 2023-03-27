Contact Troubleshooters
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.

Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHRISNEY, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities have identified the human remains that were found in Spencer County on Saturday.

During a press conference on Sunday, officials with Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office say they positively identified the body of Donald Westfall Jr.

Authorities say he went missing back in 2018.

During that time, 14 News spoke with family and friends who were still searching for him weeks and months after his disappearance.

Troopers say two hunters found the remains in the area of U.S. Highway 231 near County Road 1000 North.

ISP detectives and crime scene investigators, along with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office and Spencer County Coroner’s Office, were on scene throughout the weekend.

Anthropologists arrived early on Sunday morning to examine the remains.

In the coming days, ISP officials say forensic examination will be completed on the bones recovered to get as much DNA as possible.

Officials say this is an active investigation, and it’s too early to determine the cause of Westfall’s death.

In a statement read by ISP officials, the Westfall family says they wanted to thank all of those in the community who reached out to them with kind words and support.

You can watch the entire press conference from Sunday in the video below:

