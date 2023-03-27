Contact Troubleshooters
I-65 lane closures scheduled for Jefferson County on Monday

Traffic cones generic.
Traffic cones generic.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers of scheduled lane closures happening on Monday night in Jefferson County.

The following closures are set to take place on three off-ramps near the downtown area on both I-65 North and South:

  • Crittenden Drive Off-Ramp on Exit 132 at I-65 North from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Jefferson Street Off-Ramp on Exit 136C at I-65 South with a possible lane/shoulder closure from 10 p.m. on Monday to 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
  • Crittenden Drive Off-Ramp on Exit 132 at I-65 South with a possible lane/shoulder closure from 10 p.m. on Monday to 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

KYTC said closures have been scheduled for a contractor to make repairs to crash cushions on the ramps’ curves.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays while traveling through work zones.

