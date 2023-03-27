I-65 lane closures scheduled for Jefferson County on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers of scheduled lane closures happening on Monday night in Jefferson County.

The following closures are set to take place on three off-ramps near the downtown area on both I-65 North and South:

Crittenden Drive Off-Ramp on Exit 132 at I-65 North from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jefferson Street Off-Ramp on Exit 136C at I-65 South with a possible lane/shoulder closure from 10 p.m. on Monday to 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crittenden Drive Off-Ramp on Exit 132 at I-65 South with a possible lane/shoulder closure from 10 p.m. on Monday to 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

KYTC said closures have been scheduled for a contractor to make repairs to crash cushions on the ramps’ curves.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays while traveling through work zones.

