Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Iowa bests Louisville women 97-83 in high-scoring Elite 8 battle

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark posed a challenge for the Cards in Seattle on Sunday night, putting up...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark posed a challenge for the Cards in Seattle on Sunday night, putting up 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.(University of Iowa Athletics)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a high scoring Elite 8 battle in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Iowa bested Louisville 97-83 and will be heading to the Final Four.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark posed a challenge for the Cards in Seattle on Sunday night, putting up 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Clark has become the first player in NCAA Division I history with 900 points and 300 assists over a single season, and was also named the first Division I player with a 40-point triple-double in NCAA history.

The Cards were five points shy of Iowa coming out of halftime, but an 11-0 run within minutes of the third quarter gave Iowa a sizable lead.

At the end of the third quarter, Iowa was up 19, 78-59.

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville’s top scorer of the evening, made a total of 27 points with two rebounds and three assists.

Despite Louisville’s 13-1 run late in the fourth quarter, the Cards could not regain their lead lost back in the first quarter.

Iowa advances to the Final Four for the first time since 1993. They will face the winner of Monday night’s game against South Carolina and Maryland.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday...
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victims in Shawnee neighborhood double homicide
Bellarmine University phasing out majors to meet workforce needs
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
Norton Children's Hospital.
3-year-old taken to hospital after being struck by car in Old Louisville
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, plaid pajama pants and gray Nikes.
Hillview Police Department searching for missing 12-year-old

Latest News

Hailey Van Lith
UofL women advance to Elite 8 with 72-62 win against Ole Miss
Kentucky Derby Festival’s Dillard’s Spring Fashion Show returns with new theme
Cozart scored a career-high 31 points
EKU comes up just short CBI Championship Game
Morehead State University will not play football in 2020 after an announcement on August 7,...
Morehead State releases 2023 schedule