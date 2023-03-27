Iowa bests Louisville women 97-83 in high-scoring Elite 8 battle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a high scoring Elite 8 battle in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Iowa bested Louisville 97-83 and will be heading to the Final Four.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark posed a challenge for the Cards in Seattle on Sunday night, putting up 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Clark has become the first player in NCAA Division I history with 900 points and 300 assists over a single season, and was also named the first Division I player with a 40-point triple-double in NCAA history.

The Cards were five points shy of Iowa coming out of halftime, but an 11-0 run within minutes of the third quarter gave Iowa a sizable lead.

At the end of the third quarter, Iowa was up 19, 78-59.

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville’s top scorer of the evening, made a total of 27 points with two rebounds and three assists.

Despite Louisville’s 13-1 run late in the fourth quarter, the Cards could not regain their lead lost back in the first quarter.

Iowa advances to the Final Four for the first time since 1993. They will face the winner of Monday night’s game against South Carolina and Maryland.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.