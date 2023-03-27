ISP investigating fatal I-65 crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police Sellersburg District confirmed that at least one person has died from the crash on Interstate 65 in Clark County.

The crash happened on Monday at 12:35 a.m. on I-65 South at mile marker 18. All lanes were closed for hours and eventually reopened just before 6 a.m.

I-65 is now back open in Clark County. https://t.co/pdSA0yFlvU — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) March 27, 2023

The cause of the crash and the person’s identity has not been released as the ISP investigation continues.

