Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ISP investigating fatal I-65 crash in Clark County

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police Sellersburg District confirmed that at least one person has died from the crash on Interstate 65 in Clark County.

The crash happened on Monday at 12:35 a.m. on I-65 South at mile marker 18. All lanes were closed for hours and eventually reopened just before 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash and the person’s identity has not been released as the ISP investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday...
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victims in Shawnee neighborhood double homicide
Bellarmine University phasing out majors to meet workforce needs
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, plaid pajama pants and gray Nikes.
Hillview Police Department searching for missing 12-year-old
Kenya Manson
LMDC inmate injured, taken to hospital following attack

Latest News

WAVE News Traffic Alert
Traffic alerts reported for WAVE Country commuters
I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
Louisville motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on I-71 North identified
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting
Propane leak in Leitchfield impacting morning commute