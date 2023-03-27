Jeff City Boxing receives $25,000 donation during Air Max Day celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville area boxing club received a special $25,000 donation on Sunday.

Hibbett City Gear, in partnership with Nike, hosted two exclusive Air Max Day celebration events in Louisville.

The annual event was held at Hibbett and City Gear, with a special donation to Jeff City Boxing.

“Each year, Hibbett celebrates the anniversary of Nike Air Max Day in special ways and having recently filmed our Air Max Month campaign in Louisville with local talent, we thought it would be great to host our anniversary events here, reconnect with the Louisville community and celebrate the iconic Air Max sneakers with fun for all,” Hibbit VP of marketing Sarah Sharp-Wangaard said.

Some of the local talents included people like Jeremy Voyles, who used to train at Jeff City Boxing.

“I couldn’t be more proud of a kid in a community who just keeps digging in every day,” Voyles said. “And wanted to not just do his clothing but wanted to give back to the community and help the kids and show up at schools, giving his time, and showing his boxing skills.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.