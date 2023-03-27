Jeffersonville Drake’s hosts grand opening ribbon cutting event

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville celebrated the grand opening of a new restaurant and bar on Monday morning.

Drake’s opened its third Indiana location, located at 1451 Veterans Parkway, on Monday with city officials and restaurant representatives.

The restaurant said it offers more than 20 craft beers on tap as well as a variety of food options including burgers and sushi.

Zach Rhodes, born in Frankfort, Ky., was selected to become the managing partner for the new Jeffersonville Drake’s location.

“This not only allowed me to continue pursuing my dream of climbing as high as I can within this company, but also brought me closer to my family and support group,” Rhodes said in a release.

Drake’s other Indiana locations include restaurants in Evansville and Indianapolis. The restaurant also has three other nearby Louisville-area locations in St. Matthews, Hurstbourne and in the Paddock Shops.

