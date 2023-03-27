Juvenile in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Shawnee Sunday evening, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile being hit by a vehicle in the 3600 block of River Park Road around 8:30 p.m., Mitchell said.

The juvenile was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with what officials are calling non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone involved stayed at the scene, and LMPD is investigating.

