Juvenile in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Shawnee neighborhood
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Shawnee Sunday evening, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile being hit by a vehicle in the 3600 block of River Park Road around 8:30 p.m., Mitchell said.
The juvenile was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with what officials are calling non-life threatening injuries.
Everyone involved stayed at the scene, and LMPD is investigating.
