Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville returns to Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville is back with nine consecutive days of entertainment over Waterfront Park.

There will be concerts, festive food, family-friendly fun, midway rides and more, according to a release from the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville will be open daily from Thursday, April 27 through Friday, May 5. The hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin. The pins are $7 in advance at local retail outlets and $10 at the entrance. Food, drinks and pets are not permitted.

Marzz, the Louisville native and R&B singer who opened for Jack Harlow, will be performing on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Quinnette. Midnight Star, the soul, disco and R&B group who had their beginnings on Kentucky State University’s campus before national stardom with their 1980′s hit, “No Parking on the Dance Floor,” will be performing on May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

More information below from the release on what to expect at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville.

Other performers spanning a variety of genres will also take the stage:

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with special guest Soul Circus : Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.

GospelFest Presented by Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare and Republic Bank : Sunday, April 30, 6-9 p.m. This Gospel Choir Showcase features performances by Jamar Esaw & Triad: 4 Christ, Young Men 4 Christ, Jesse Williams & Total Praise, Antwan Jenkins & Campfire, as well as local church choirs, praise teams and solo acts. Media Sponsor: B96.5 FM.

J.D. Shelburne with special guest Frankie Moody : Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.

Velcro Pygmies with special guest Rock Station : Thursday, May 4, 7:30 p.m.

Derby Eve Jam featuring Thunderstruck America’s AC/DC Tribute Band with special guest The Wilson Brothers: Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.

Other can’t miss experiences at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville include:

Opening Day Free Courtesy of Commonwealth Credit Union: A special treat for Festival Fans, a Pegasus Pin won’t be required for admission to Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront on Opening Day on April 27. They will be available for purchase on-site (all other days are free admission with a 2023 Pegasus Pin).

· NEW THIS YEAR: Louisville Silent Disco: Taking place on Opening Day on Thursday, April 27 and during the Derby Eve Jam on Friday, May 5, 7:30-10:30 p.m., in the Grove. Attendees can wear glowing wireless headphones and dance to music amongst other Fest-a-Ville goers during a silent disco, which makes its debut this year.

· Kentucky Derby Festival Chow Wagon: Open during the entire nine days of Fest-a-Ville, this outdoor food and live music venue is a long-running Derby Festival tradition. Happy Hour Weekdays: 4-6 p.m. $4 beers at the Beer Garden.

· Flavors of Fest-a-Ville: Attendees can stop by for lunch and sample favorites from a variety of vendors at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville and the Chow Wagon. It’s open weekdays only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Samples range from $2 to $4.

· Pegasus PlayVille, sponsored by Norton Children’s, features a variety of kid-friendly activities, including Charlie Chopper, Rainbow Rock, Fun Slide, Lil Wheel and more.

· Kentucky Derby Festival Neigh-Maste on the Waterfront: Friday, April 28, noon-1 p.m. Festivalgoers can relax and recharge at this yoga event while enjoying views of the Ohio River and Louisville skyline.

· Kentucky Derby Festival Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes: Friday, April 28, 5:30-7 p.m. Special meet-and-greet with OVW stars at 5 p.m., followed by six big matches, including a special “Every Man for Himself Free-For-All” over the top rope Battle Royal.

· L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow: Friday, April 28, 8 p.m. L&N Federal Credit Union sponsors this Festival favorite event for the first time in 2023 as it returns to Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville for the second year. Featuring over a dozen balloons lighting up the city skyline.

· Kentucky Derby Festival Ken-Ducky Derby: Saturday, April 29, 4-5 p.m. See the launch of nearly 50,000 ducks into the Ohio River for a chance to race and compete for prizes. Proceeds benefit Harbor House of Louisville.

· NEW THIS YEAR: Exotic Cars & Coffee Car Show Presented by Liberty Federal Credit Union: Saturday, April 29, 4-8 p.m., Great Lawn. Enjoy exotic, muscle, imports, German and American cars from all across the region under the lights.

· Kentucky Derby Festival Sunday Funday Drag Show Brunch: Sunday, April 30, 1-3 p.m. Produced by the Louisville Pride Foundation, this event showcases some of Louisville’s finest entertainers. Food and drinks available for purchase. $150 VIP Experience includes prime seating for a table of six, $50 in food and drink tickets and a special swag bag.

· Kentucky Derby Festival HappyTail Hour: Monday, May 1, 5-8 p.m. Bring your four-legged friend to this pet-friendly event on the Great Lawn. Coordinated by Metro Animal Services.

· Military Day is on Friday, May 5 with free admission all day for Veterans and active military with their military ID.

