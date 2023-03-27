LMPD investigating two overnight west Louisville shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the victims of two overnight shootings in west Louisville is now dead.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 2700 block of West Madison Street on Thursday at about 11:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found an adult male and female who had been shot. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and the woman died at the scene from her injuries.

Officers had previously been called to the 1300 block of West Broadway at about 10:15 p.m. However, the victim was already gone and had been driven to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

There have been no suspects known at this time.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is working to get more information on both of the shootings. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.