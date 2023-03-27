Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump

Jackson County Arrest
Jackson County Arrest(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Friday morning, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint at a business in the northern end of the county.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man passed out in a car at a gas pump. They added the car was still running.

After investigating, deputies determined the suspect was under the influence.

During a search, officials said they found several pills and a bag of suspended meth.

The man was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.

His identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
UPDATE: Woman killed in overnight west Louisville shooting identified
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Cloudier day with small shower chance
Christen Allen Wright, 38 of Phoenix, Arizona.
Arizona fugitive who faked his own death to escape police caught in Southern Indiana
Make ends Meet: What you should know about bank failures
Make ends Meet: What you should know about bank failures
ISP: Unidentified man killed in Clark County crash
LMPD: Teen shot to death outside Taco Bell on West Broadway