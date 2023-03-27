Man in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday night, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of West Broadway around 10:15 p.m., Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they were notified that the victim had been privately transported to UofL Hospital. The man is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.