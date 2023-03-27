New disruptions for restaurants as Sysco delivery drivers in Louisville go on strike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the pandemic, something new threatens to disrupt your next dining-out experience.

Deliveries of restaurant food and supplies by Sysco in Louisville have been hit by a driver’s strike.

“These drivers, the last thing they want to do is not deliver to the customers they see every day,” Trey McCutcheon - Teamsters Local 89 Business Agent said. “So that’s where we’re at right now.”

A picket line formed at Sysco’s Louisville headquarters on National Turnpike at 3 a.m. Monday.

A press release from Teamsters Local 89 said, “Earlier in March, drivers overwhelmingly rejected a ‘Last, Best and Final Offer’ from their employer. Since then, Sysco Louisville has refused to return to the bargaining table despite Local 89′s continuing requests to do so.”

Workers on the picket line complained Monday of long hours and exhausting physical labor.

“You’re working more than 12 hours,” Sysco delivery driver Michael Bonner said. “You’re working like 13, 14 hours. Sometimes 16 hours,” You’re working 60+ hours a week.”

When contacted Monday, managers of restaurants depending on regular Sysco deliveries of food and supplies said they were aware of the possibility of a strike.

Stocking up big in advance of a delivery strike was not an option for places like Cunningham’s Creekside because of limited refrigerated storage.

Cunningham’s owner Brent George said the company promised delivery on Tuesday. He said he was also previously assured the strike would be averted.

”Then we were told to stand down, things were progressing, we’re going to avert this strike,” George said. “Then all of a sudden, 2 a.m. this morning, they called the strike.”

There was no response Monday to phone and email requests for comment from the company’s home office in Houston.

