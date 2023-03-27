Contact Troubleshooters
Paristown’s Spring into Derby Art Fair returns for third year

Christy’s Garden opens in Paristown
Paristown announced the return of a pre-Derby art tradition highlighting local and national artists.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Paristown announced the return of a pre-Derby art tradition highlighting local and national artists.

The Spring into Derby Art Fair event takes place from April 14 through April 16 throughout Paristown’s Cultural Arts and Entertainment District on Brent Street, according to a release.

Paristown said the event will feature more than 30 local and regional art exhibitors, a special equine gallery reception and a free live concert on Friday night with the Juice Box Heroes.

The event will also feature Derby-inspired food and specialty cocktails as well as the return of “Alice in Derbyland,” a family-friendly work written and produced by Drag Daddy Productions.

Paristown said the fair will be under a number of elaborate, custom tent structures that will transform the area into “a magical, open-air event,” according to the release.

The art fair runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on April 14 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 15 and 16.

For more information, visit Paristown’s website.

