Person rescued after falling 80 feet off of cliff in Wolfe County

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A person needed to be rescued after they fell 80 feet off of a cliff in Wolfe County on Saturday.

Officials said the person was climbing on the railing of a deck at the Cliffview Resort in Campton before the fall.

Members of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team created a rappel line down to the patient and discovered they had severe injuries.

A helicopter evacuation was requested but had to be canceled due to high wind conditions.

Officials said they packaged the patient in a rescue litter and lifted them to the top of the cliff, where the patient was taken away by ambulance.

No further word was provided on their condition.

