Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating a death after a body was found near Laurel Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the body of Justin Hamblin, 34, was found off of Marches Branch at the edge of the lake.

In a release, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a fisherman discovered Hamblin’s body and notified authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort for Monday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.

